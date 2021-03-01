ASUS ROG Phone 5 rumored with 18GB of RAM, more than most gaming PCs

The latest rumors on the next-gen ASUS ROG Phone 5 have it packing 18GB of RAM, a first for a smartphone and more than most PCs.

ASUS is cooking up its next-gen ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone, which we last heard rumors it would pack 16GB of RAM but now new rumors suggest it will cram a record-breaking 18GB of RAM.

The new ASUS ROG Phone 5 would be the world's first smartphone to feature 18GB of RAM, with a new model turning up on Geekbench 5 suggesting the 18GB of RAM in the ROG Phone 5. The new Geekbench 5 entry of the purported ROG Phone 5 has it featuring 18GB of VRAM versus previous entries with 16GB and 8GB but there are other reports that suggest we'll also see a 12GB version of the ASUS ROG Phone 5, too.

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip will be powering the ASUS ROG Phone 5 offering up some incredible performance I'm sure. We should see the new ROG Phone 5 packing the highest-res and highest refresh rate display available, something I'm sure we'll hear much more of in the coming weeks.