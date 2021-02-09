ASUS ROG Phone 5 will have more RAM than some gaming PCs: up to 16GB

ASUS has always crammed some serious mobile gaming hardware inside of its ROG Phone gaming smartphones, with the next-gen ROG Phone 5 to reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 chip.

According to new Geekbench 5 results the next-gen ASUS ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and not the upcoming, tweaked Snapdragon 888+ processor. The details from Geekbench have a codename of Lahaina, which is the Snapdragon 888 while Lahaina+ is the Snapdragon 888+ chip.

The new ASUS ROG Phone 5 should pack up to 16GB of RAM which is insanity, right up there with kick ass gaming laptops and gaming desktops that pack 16GB of RAM. We should have more information on the next-gen ASUS ROG Phone 5 over the coming months, but so far it's shaping up to be a beast -- and we should expect nothing less from ASUS.