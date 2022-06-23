All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The world's largest Xbox Series X is massive: 600% bigger than console

Engineer Michael Pick has build the world's largest Xbox Series X console: 600% bigger, weighs 250 pounds -- still can't do 4K120.

Published Thu, Jun 23 2022 7:26 PM CDT
It was only days ago that we were reporting on the world's first PlayStation 5 slim -- at least kinda -- with a new custom water-cooled design that looks awesome. But now... we have the world's largest Xbox Series X console.

The world's largest Xbox Series X console was built by engineer Michael Pick, which is a massive behemoth: 600% bigger than the actual physical Xbox Series X console. Not only that, but it is over 6.5 feet tall (2m) and over 3 feet wide (1m) and weighs in at over 250 pounds (112kg).

It's not just some fancy huge Xbox Series X console, but it is actually fully functional as well -- inside, there is a real Xbox Series X console -- an Arduino unit that lets you use the gigantic buttons on the ridiculously large Xbox Series X console, which actually work -- very cool to see.

The world's largest Xbox Series X is massive: 600% bigger than console 01 | TweakTown.com

Michael explained: "I teamed up with ZHC to build and customize the World's Largest Xbox Series X! He was shocked to see it, and I loved making it. Also currently a Guinness World Record! The Xbox was donated to the YMCA YOUTH AND TEEN DEVELOPMENT CENTER in Atlanta, GA".

