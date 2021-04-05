All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
World's largest Switch: 650% bigger, full 4K TV display, weighs 65lbs

YouTuber Michael Pick creates the world's largest Nintendo Switch with a huge HDTV display, and yes, the JoyCons actually work.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Apr 5 2021 11:11 AM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Apr 5 2021 12:16 PM CDT
YouTuber Michael Pick has created a massive Nintendo Switch that King Kong would absolutely love.

Modder and electrical whiz Michael Pick just made the world's largest Nintendo Switch, a behemoth that measures 70 inches x 30 inches, weighs 65lbs, and is 650% bigger than a normal handheld-console.

World's largest Switch: 650% bigger, full 4K TV display, weighs 65lbs 346 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The monster-sized console comes with a full-sized 4K UHDTV display and two oversized JoyCon controllers that actually work, not unlike the DualSense included with the huge $70,000 PlayStation 5.

World's largest Switch: 650% bigger, full 4K TV display, weighs 65lbs 343 | TweakTown.comWorld's largest Switch: 650% bigger, full 4K TV display, weighs 65lbs 344 | TweakTown.com
World's largest Switch: 650% bigger, full 4K TV display, weighs 65lbs 345 | TweakTown.comWorld's largest Switch: 650% bigger, full 4K TV display, weighs 65lbs 347 | TweakTown.com

The Kong-sized handheld has a docked Switch on the left-hand side, and a real JoyCon is housed in each of the controllers. Pressing one of the 3D-printed face buttons or using a joystick sends signal to an Ardrunio board, which then sends signals to specially-designed servos that are hooked up to the real Nintendo-made Joycons.

The system found a nice home: Pick gave the gigantic Switch to the St. Jude's Hospital, where it is enjoyed by children who need it most.

World's largest Switch: 650% bigger, full 4K TV display, weighs 65lbs 348 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

