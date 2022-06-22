SEGA's new shooter HYENAS: Ridiculous blend of Fortnite and Payday

Creative Assembly has finally revealed the mysterious shooter game it's been working on for the past 5 years.

SEGA just announced a new shooter called HYENAS. It's the new IP that Creative Assembly has been working on for many years, and is described as a new 15-player (4x teams of 3) "ballsy entry" into PVP FPS with unique "escape-to-win" mechanics. HYENAS captures the irreverent style of Watch Dogs 2, mixes it with Fortnite-style crossovers, adds a spice of FPS carnage, and throws in some Payday space heisting for good measure.

Creative Assembly says HYENAS is "an audacious new project from a multi-award-winning studio, aiming to do to shooters what they did to horror with Alien: Isolation."

The game will feature crossovers with other SEGA franchises and IPs, complete with small Sonic trinkets, unlockable SEGA Mega Drives, and more. Creative Assembly promises the game will not feature pay-to-win mechanics but you will presumably be able to buy cosmetics to customize classes. Back in 2017, we predicted that Creative Assembly's new shooter would be an online-driven live service game with monetization.

Back in 2018, Creative Assembly said that HYENAS was an "ambitious multiplayer title is a fresh take on the FPS genre that will allow players to embrace a variety of creative playstyles."

HYENAS is also SEGA's very first Super Game, a new genre it created that focuses on online-driven, multi-platform, monetized games that can expand over time. SEGA's Super Game initiative is essentially trying to capture Fortnite-style live service gaming; SEGA is also developing Super Games based on Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio.

HYENAS alpha test sign ups are currently available, but you'll have to sign an NDA to participate.

HYENAS is due out sometime in 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.