Atomic Heart multiplayer spinoff The Cube has players fighting on giant Rubik's Cube in the sky

Atomic Heart developer Mundfish have announced The Cube, an genre-mashing shooter spinoff set in the Atomic Heart series.
Not only is Atomic Heart 2 on the way, but there's a new online shooter in the works too. It's called The Cube, and it throws players into a very unconventional battleground: a giant floating Rubik's Cube-like structure that's full of volatility across an unpredictable, ever-shifting map.
The Cube is an MMORPG shooter that may have roguelike and/or extraction shooter elements, and the design itself is quite stylish and unique with its alternate history themes and visuals. There's a very X-Files meets Control otherworldly mystique with Mundfish's experimental shooter.
Interestingly enough, Mundfish CEO Roberg Bagratuni says The Cube is powered by world-first technical innovations, which could translate to some pretty crazy in-game mechanics.
No release date for The Cube was announced, but it's in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It's also available to wishlist on Steam.
"At Mundfish, we were the first in the industry to implement a technology that allows thousands of objects to move and rotate simultaneously across massive stretches of terrain - online and in real time. No other game has ever done this before.
"This became possible thanks to our innovative proprietary split-rendering system, which redefines how motion is handled in interactive environments.
"The technology delivers maximum performance even under extreme load. In The CUBE, physics, ballistics, and gravity feel completely natural - but under the hood, it's powered by rocket science.
"The system enables seamless transitions, precise object tracking, and synchronized multiplayer in a living, ever-evolving world. It's a true technological breakthrough."
Key Features of The CUBE
- A new deep story with an impactful narrative set in the Atomic Universe.
- Set in a uniquely designed world shaped as a massive, levitating Cube with constantly rotating rows and edges that create unexpected scenarios and combinations of the environment as well as new combat challenges.
- Rich exploration of the massive world. Vast expanses and diverse biomes to explore, filled with exciting quests and hidden secrets.
- Deep and persistent progression. Constant character development and customization that reward individual playstyles. Even failure won't halt player progression.
- Intense combat and tactical depth. Dynamic battles with a wide choice of weapons & skills, deadly enemies, powerful bosses, and strategic preparation.
- An innovative Split-Rendering System that transforms how motion is handled in interactive environments. This proprietary technology powers the dynamic world of The CUBE, enabling seamless transitions, intelligent object tracking, and multiplayer synchronization.