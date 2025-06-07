Atomic Heart multiplayer spinoff The Cube has players fighting on giant Rubik's Cube in the sky

The Atomic Heart franchise is getting an online multiplayer RPG shooter spinoff with a mysterious, ever-shifting battleground full of unpredictableness.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Mundfish announces The Cube, a genre-blending MMORPG shooter set in the Atomic Heart universe, featuring a dynamic, rotating Rubik’s Cube-like world. Powered by innovative split-rendering technology, it offers seamless multiplayer, intense combat, deep progression, and a unique, ever-evolving environment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Mundfish announces The Cube, a genre-blending MMORPG shooter set in the Atomic Heart universe, featuring a dynamic, rotating Rubik’s Cube-like world. Powered by innovative split-rendering technology, it offers seamless multiplayer, intense combat, deep progression, and a unique, ever-evolving environment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Atomic Heart developer Mundfish have announced The Cube, an genre-mashing shooter spinoff set in the Atomic Heart series.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Not only is Atomic Heart 2 on the way, but there's a new online shooter in the works too. It's called The Cube, and it throws players into a very unconventional battleground: a giant floating Rubik's Cube-like structure that's full of volatility across an unpredictable, ever-shifting map.

Popular Popular Now: Nintendo Switch 2 sales shatters records, most-sold console in 24-hour period

The Cube is an MMORPG shooter that may have roguelike and/or extraction shooter elements, and the design itself is quite stylish and unique with its alternate history themes and visuals. There's a very X-Files meets Control otherworldly mystique with Mundfish's experimental shooter.

Interestingly enough, Mundfish CEO Roberg Bagratuni says The Cube is powered by world-first technical innovations, which could translate to some pretty crazy in-game mechanics.

No release date for The Cube was announced, but it's in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It's also available to wishlist on Steam.