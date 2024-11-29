SEGA allocates $200 million to spend on Super Game initiative across next 3 years

SEGA reiterates its new mid-term plans for games development and IP expansion, including its still-in-development Super Game initiative.
Japanese games publisher SEGA has been planning an interesting new strategy for a while now. The company wants to get into live service games and put together a new umbrella term for its idea--"Super Game," a take on mega-hit live service games that rule gaming today. And SEGA happens to have one such game under its wing with Phantasy Star Online. This plan was pared back with the cancellation of Hyenas, a shooter game from Creative Assembly.
A new financial snippet from SEGA's latest annual report shows how the publisher is treating its Super Game strategy in the years ahead. SEGA will allocate over 30 billion yen, or about $200 milion in today's exchange rates, to fund Super Games across the next mid-term range of 3 years.
The bulk of the money, or a tripling of the Super Game budget to 90 billion yen ($601 million), will be allocated for principal development of new games as well as new iterations of classic IP. For instance, SEGA did announce that it was working on a new online-enabled Crazy Taxi game that will likely have microtransactions. This could be the first of example of SEGA's Super Games.
In the report, SEGA CFO Koichi Fukazawa says:
"Looking further ahead, we are also developing Super Game as a content/service that can be rolled out across a wide range of media, engaging a wide range of users globally. We are concentrating our resources, including human capital, and taking our time to work on this as an important strategy for building the pillars of long-term future growth.
"We will continue to leverage our extensive IPs to make better games, greatly increasing SEGA's brand value as well as helping expand the perspective of the entire SEGA SAMMY Group as we move to the next level."