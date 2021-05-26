All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Creative Assembly's new 'Super Game' FPS could be SEGA's own Fortnite

Alien Isolation developer Creative Assembly has been working on a new online FPS IP that SEGA refers to as a 'Super Game'

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 26 2021 4:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Alien Isolation developer Creative Assembly has been working on a new online shooter since 2017, and now the devs share the first image of the game.

Creative Assembly's new 'Super Game' FPS could be SEGA's own Fortnite 232 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Creative Assembly's new FPS game is a turning point for the developer and for SEGA. Today the devs dropped a teaser image of the new game and said it would be "radically different" from other shooters. The image clearly hints at major crossovers of SEGA franchises and the shooter could be a metaverse that converges with major wholly-owned SEGA IPs.

We don't know specifics, but SEGA did outline key details about the project's scope: Apparently it's a "Super Game."

In its latest financials, SEGA introduced what it calls Super Games, which is new classification for certain titles. Super Games are large-scale global live service projects that will last for a long time, complete with online elements and strong community integration. Creative Assembly's new shooter is the first example of a Super Game, although it won't fit the bill entirely.

Creative Assembly's new 'Super Game' FPS could be SEGA's own Fortnite 5 | TweakTown.com

"Super Game Strategy has a separate concept from them, and aims to provide new and innovative games that can be "online" and "communitized" globally, within five years as the target."

"In addition, game currently under development at European studio is proceeding under the R&D expenses at the level of our highest-ever and we believe will be similar to Super Game, although it will not be fully fit for the definition, as this has been in development before we raised Super Game concept," SEGA President Haruki Satomi said in the Q&A session.

SEGA believes these Super Games will serve as long-term anchors that deliver consistent revenue over time, and are expected to significantly contribute to earnings by FY2030.

Creative Assembly's new 'Super Game' FPS could be SEGA's own Fortnite 3 | TweakTown.com

So what does that tell us about Creative Assembly's new game? Monetization may be involved. New and old engagement methods may be employed, including co-op play and maybe even PVP. Think shared spaces, customization, crafting, etc. Maybe even RPG mechanics thrown in to deepen player investment.

As for the SEGA crossovers, it's possible the publisher wants to use the FPS as a theater for its IPs, similar to how Fortnite is a gigantic billboard for characters and franchises. Only in this case SEGA will own all of the IPs that are included.

The new game could be revealed at E3 2021, possibly during Microsoft's showcase on June 13.

Creative Assembly's new 'Super Game' FPS could be SEGA's own Fortnite 1 | TweakTown.comCreative Assembly's new 'Super Game' FPS could be SEGA's own Fortnite 2 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Persona 5 - PlayStation Hits - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.90
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2021 at 4:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, segasammy.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.