Modern Warfare 2's Tarkov-like PvPvE free-to-play mode coming in 2023

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's new Escape from Tarkov-like mode will be free-to-play, feature PVPVE chaos, and launches in 2023.

Published Wed, Jun 22 2022 12:49 PM CDT
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have a new online gametype inspired by Escape From Tarkov, new reports from leaker Ralph's Valve indicate.

According to latest reports from trusted a trusted leaker, Modern Warfare 2's new Tarkov-like gametype will release as a free-to-play experience sometime in 2023. The mode is reportedly codenamed Project Nexus, and quite ambitious in scope. Nexus has been in development for four years or so and will combine campaign elements with PVPVE action, complete with distinct RPG elements.

Modern Warfare 2's launch in 2022 will see the release of three included modes: Singleplayer campaign, multiplayer, and co-op. Warzone 2 will be a separate, standalone release that resets all progress and starts fresh. The new inclusion of Nexus, also described as a DMZ mode, will mean Activision could have five monetized free-to-play online Call of Duty experiences on the market in 2023: COD Mobile, Warzone, Warzone 2, Warzone mobile, and Project Nexus.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release October 28, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Warzone 2 is reportedly due out sometime in December.

NEWS SOURCE:whatifgaming.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

