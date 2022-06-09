Warzone 2 resets all progress, no unlocks will carry over from Warzone

Warzone 2.0 is coming with Modern Warfare 2, but all progress, content and unlocks from the original Warzone won't carry over.

Modern Warfare 2 will introduce a new standalone Warzone BR that completely resets all progress from Warzone 2020.

Warzone 2.0 is coming later this year as a separate game, complete with its own progression system and content. Infinity Ward has confirmed that the new Warzone 2.0 will basically reboot the battle royale and that original content, unlocks, and progression from Warzone 1.0 will not carry over.

The reason for this is Warzone 2.0's massive technical overhaul. Infinity Ward and Activision have unified the engines that power both Call of Duty's mainline game and Warzone together. The Call of Duty franchise will be using a new next-gen games engine starting with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Upgrades include higher resolution textures, optimization upgrades, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 releases October 28, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.