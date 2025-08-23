Escape From Tarkov will officially exit beta this November

Escape from Tarkov is finally escaping from beta after nearly a decade of testing.
Battlestate Games has announced that OG extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov will get an official release on November 15, 2025, with the tactical shooter remaining exclusive to the developer's own games launcher.
At the time of writing, there are four editions of Tarkov ranging from the $50 standard edition to the $195 The Unheard edition.
Last year, controversy erupted around Escape from Tarkov, namely with an extremely highly-priced $250 version of the game (the aforementioned Unheard Edition) that effectively paygated Tarkov's new PVE mode. Developer Battlestate Games eventually relented, but gamers had moved to another extraction shooter, Gray Zone Warfare.
Reports indicate that BSG has seen three consecutive years of declining revenues, at least in the UK, which could be a major factor in specific business decisions like the $250 Unheard Edition. As a value proposition, BSG offers all future DLC as part of the package.
Check below for more info on the Tarkov announcement:
Battlestate Games team is pleased to announce that the release of the studio's flagship shooter, Escape from Tarkov, will take place on November 15 2025.
The beta testing phase for Escape from Tarkov began on July 28 2017, and more than 400 updates have been released since then.
The game's release was announced as part of the text-based game 'Targrad Tales' which began with an in-game event following Patch 0.16.9.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to every player whose dedication and active participation throughout the testing period played a key role in the development of Escape from Tarkov.