Escape From Tarkov will officially exit beta this November

After 8 years in beta, extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov will finally get an official release this November, with versions of the game starting at $50.

Battlestate Games has announced that OG extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov will get an official release on November 15, 2025, with the tactical shooter remaining exclusive to the developer's own games launcher.

At the time of writing, there are four editions of Tarkov ranging from the $50 standard edition to the $195 The Unheard edition.

Last year, controversy erupted around Escape from Tarkov, namely with an extremely highly-priced $250 version of the game (the aforementioned Unheard Edition) that effectively paygated Tarkov's new PVE mode. Developer Battlestate Games eventually relented, but gamers had moved to another extraction shooter, Gray Zone Warfare.

Reports indicate that BSG has seen three consecutive years of declining revenues, at least in the UK, which could be a major factor in specific business decisions like the $250 Unheard Edition. As a value proposition, BSG offers all future DLC as part of the package.

