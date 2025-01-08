All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Activision spent $640 million to develop 2019's Call of Duty Modern Warfare reboot

2019's reimagining of Call of Duty Modern Warfare has sold 41 million copies against an incredibly high $640 million development lifecycle budget.

Activision spent $640 million to develop 2019's Call of Duty Modern Warfare reboot
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Activision spent $640 million on Call of Duty Modern Warfare's development, with the game selling 41 million copies. Activision, alongside Meta, faces lawsuits related to the Uvalde massacre. New court documents reveal sensitive financial details. Despite varying sales prices, Modern Warfare was highly profitable, potentially generating over $200 million in profit.

Activision spent $640 million total on Call of Duty Modern Warfare's lifecycle development costs, new filings from a California court case reveal.

Activision spent $640 million to develop 2019's Call of Duty Modern Warfare reboot 20192
2

Alongside Meta, Activision is being sued by survivors of the brutal Uvalde massacre of 2022. There's actually two lawsuits: One related to product liability (24SMCV02498 ARNULFO REYES, ET AL. VS META PLATFORMS, INC., A CORPORATION, ET AL.), and the other related to claims involving mass tort (24SMCV02494 VERONICA MATA ET AL. VS META PLATFORMS, INC., A CORPORATION, ET AL.). These cases can be accessed via the LA Court database.

The cases were recently updated last month, with Activision filing new documents that attempt to deflect allegations. A document that highlights testimony from Call of Duty's head of development Patrick Kelly also reveals some sensitive information regarding franchise sales, potential earnings, and the costs of development. These are the types of figures that were carefully guarded during the FTC v Microsoft anti-merger lawsuit from 2023.

Kelly states that Modern Warfare cost $640 million to make across its multi-year span. This includes development on the game itself both before and after release; Modern Warfare hooked up to Warzone, the free to play Call of Duty component, and had a variety of post-release content.

The Call of Duty lead goes on to say Modern Warfare sold 41 million copies. There's not many games on the planet that can sell that many copies in 5 years' time.

So how much did revenue and profit did MW actually make?

No one can say for sure, especially since there's not just a singular version of the game with a singular price that has remained static since the game released. Modern Warfare routinely goes on sale at various prices, and there's multiple SKUs to buy.

But the game was obviously profitable, potentially extremely profitable. Even if the game cost $10 across the full 41 million sales figure, Activision would have made over $200 million in profit based on the budget figures herein.

Photo of the Call of DutyModern WarfareProduct Type: PlayStation 4 Game
Best Deals: Call of DutyModern WarfareProduct Type: PlayStation 4 Game
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$41.88 USD
$43.89 USD $43.85 USD
Buy
$92.13 CAD
$19.99 CAD $19.99 CAD
Buy
£59.99
£59.99 £59.99
Buy
$41.88 USD
$43.89 USD $43.85 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2025 at 3:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles