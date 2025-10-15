Rules of Engagement: The Grey State mixes Tarkov, Helldivers 2, and Lovecraftian horror

TL;DR: Rules of Engagement: The Grey State is a free-to-play PvPvE tactical shooter set in a horror-themed universe, featuring Lovecraftian monsters and intense multiplayer action. Developed by Grey State Studio under Tencent, it offers diverse classes, talent trees, and immersive environments, launching on PC in 2026.

With there being so many games to play, and simply not enough time to enjoy them all, it's smart to bookmark the release dates for the ones you really want to try out, especially if they are free. I have one that I will definitely be marking the calendar for, and that is Rules of Engagement: The Grey State

The title is developed by Grey State Studio, which falls under China-publisher, Tencent's banner, and has recently been unveiled with a new cinematic and gameplay trailer. The Grey State: Rules of Engagement is a PvPvE tactical shooter based in a "Horrorverse," where players will be pitted against a variety of ghoulish and Lovecraftian monsters. The goal is to secure an artifact called "The Vertex," while dealing with the monsters and other players that are also searching for the artifact.

The above cinematic trailer does a fantastic job at setting the vibe for the game, as players will be experiencing suspenseful horror coupled with action-packed gameplay against players and monsters. As for the gameplay trailer, what we can see here is pre-alpha footage that is currently a work in progress. However, what is showcased is still quite impressive as we are introduced to three classes with extensive talent trees, and unique abilities, along with a variety of different settings and environments.

Overall, Rules of Engagement: The Grey State looks like some fantastic fun you and your friends can enjoy, for completely free. Yes, the title will be free-to-play. Judging from the gameplay, Rules of Engagement: The Grey State looks like a mixture between Helldivers 2, Escape from Tarkov, and Lovecraftian horror. If you are interested in wishlisting the title, check out the official Steam Store page for it here. At the moment it's currently only releasing on PC sometime in 2026.

