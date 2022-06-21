All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony to reveal new PS5 headsets and high-end 4K, 1080p displays

Sony will reportedly reveal a new line of enthusiast-grade gaming hardware including new headsets and high-end gaming displays.

Published Tue, Jun 21 2022 11:45 AM CDT
Sony will reveal a new proprietary line of gaming hardware specifically optimized for its PlayStation 5 platform soon, sources have told Exputer's Tom Henderson.

Sony is making a new brand of enthusiast hardware and accessories aimed at premium PlayStation 5 gaming. The lineup is called INZONE, and will consist of three higher-grade PS5 headsets of varying quality: the H3 (cheaper, wired headset), H7 (wireless), and H9 (wireless, LED lighting noise-cancelling). 91Mobiles has leaked images of each headset and says the models come with 360-degree spatial sound integration to leverage the PlayStation 5's on-chip Tempest sound technology.

The Sony INZONE H3 (top), H7 (left) and H9 (right) headset models.

The INZONE lineup will also include high-end displays optimized for gaming on the PlayStation 5 with exclusive features like HDR tone mapping and picture modes for specific game genres. The displays will reportedly come in two resolution and refresh rates: a 4K 144Hz model and a 1080p 240Hz monitor. The displays are expected to feature HDR, 1ms latency, and variable refresh rate support over HDMI 2.1. Right now there aren't any PlayStation 5 games that technically support 240FPS, however a number of titles are able to hit 120-144FPS.

Reports also indicate the displays will feature on-screen metrics like real-time frame rate counters, time spent in a game, and auto-contrast features to improve in-game visuals.

Sony is no stranger to high-end display technology. It has released consumer-grade and professional-grade displays for years now, from its premium Bravia line of television sets to its Trimaster lineup.

Sources have also told Henderson that Sony is preparing a premium pro-grade PlayStation 5 Dualsense controller to rival the Xbox Elite v2 model, complete with swappable thumbsticks and back paddles.

Sony has yet to confirm the INZONE lineup and is expected to make a formal announcement sometime this week.

It's likely that these monitors and accessories will be officially used in future EVO tournaments which are now officially run, managed, and promoted by Sony Interactive Entertainment (Sony bought EVO in 2021).

NEWS SOURCES:91mobiles.com, exputer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

