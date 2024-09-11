75% of PS5 owners prefer 60FPS performance modes, not 30FPS graphics modes

PlayStation 5 console architect Mark Cerny says that most PS5 owners choose the performance mode that prioritizes 60FPS gameplay instead of 30FPS fidelity.

While most game developers offer two distinct modes for their PS5 games--Fidelity or Performance--Sony has long known that players prioritize in-game frame rates over higher-end graphics. That's according to Sony Interactive Entertainment console architect Mark Cerny, who says that around 75% of all PS5 users prefer to choose performance modes for better and more responsive gameplay.

"When asked to decide on a mode, players typically choose performance mode about three-quarters of the time," Cerny said in the PS5 Pro reveal video.

"Removing that decision, or at least narrowing that divide, is one of the key targets for PlayStation 5 Pro. We want to give players the graphics that the game creators aspire to at the high frame rates that players typically prefer."

This consumer preference helps punctuate an interesting trend that's happening at Xbox in particular, where most first-party games are being held at a steady 30FPS rate to maintain a more consistent, and cinematic-type of experience. We've seen a number of high-profile first-party Xbox games launch with 30FPS frame locks, including Starfield, Redfield, and the upcoming Avowed--however the first two titles have since been updated with 60FPS patches.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console, on the other hand, aims to enable developers to deliver more consistent 4K 60FPS gameplay across their titles through the use of a beefier GPU, Sony's new AI-upscaling proprietary PlayStation Spectral Resolution (PSSR), and more accelerated RAM.