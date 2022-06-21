NASA's Hubble Telescope snaps phenomenal image of galaxy cluster

NASA's famous Hubble Space Telescope has snapped an image of a massive galaxy cluster located in the Ursa Major constellation.

NASA's famous Hubble Space Telescope used its Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys to snap the large galaxy cluster Abell 1351.

Hubble snapped the above image of this galaxy cluster that resides in the constellation Ursa Major within the northern hemisphere. As detailed by the the European Space Agency (ESA) in its "image of the week", Abell 1351 features streaks of light that are caused by gravitational lensing, which is a phenomenon that is caused when a large celestial body warps spacetime.

These massive celestial bodies such as galaxies warp light that is being seen by telescopes, and essentially act as a magnifying glass. The image of Abell 1351 is a part of an astronomical album that is a collection of the largest galaxy clusters ever observed, which clearly demonstrate the phenomenon of gravitational lensing.

