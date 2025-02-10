All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA captures a 'boom' in space from 600 million light years away

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured a 'boom' in deep space, estimated to be at least 600 million light years away from Earth.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has detected a significant event, described as a "boom," occurring in deep space at a distance of at least 600 million light years from Earth.

NASA has shared an image of a celestial "boom" that was captured by the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, which peered at the event from 600 million light years away.

Located in the constellation Gemini, Hubble captured the above image, showcasing a supernova taking place. The "boom" or supernova is the blue dot at the center of the image, and according to NASA's recent statement, the supernova is called SN 2022aajn and has never been the subject of published research. However, SN 2022aajn is classified as a Type Ia supernova, which results from the explosion of the core of a dead star.

These types of supernovae assist astronomers in determining the distance between Earth and distant galaxies, as these types of supernovae have the same "intrinsic luminosity - no matter how bright they seem from Earth." Astronomers can then compare the observed brightness to the known intrinsic brightness, enabling a calculation to be done on the distance to the supernova and to it's host galaxy. There is one small problem that throws a wrench into this method of calculating distance. Cosmic dust.

"The farther away a supernova is, the fainter and redder it will appear - but intergalactic dust can make a supernova appear fainter and redder as well. To understand this complication, researchers will use Hubble to survey a total of 100 Type Ia supernovae in seven wavelength bands from ultraviolet to near-infrared. This image combines data taken at four infrared wavelengths.

Infrared light passes through dust more easily than visible or ultraviolet light. By comparing the brightness of the sampled supernovae across different wavelengths, researchers can disentangle the effects of dust and distance, helping to improve measurements of galaxies billions of light-years away," reads NASA's statement

NEWS SOURCE:science.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

