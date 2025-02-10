NASA captures a 'boom' in space from 600 million light years away

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured a 'boom' in deep space, estimated to be at least 600 million light years away from Earth.

Located in the constellation Gemini, Hubble captured the above image, showcasing a supernova taking place. The "boom" or supernova is the blue dot at the center of the image, and according to NASA's recent statement, the supernova is called SN 2022aajn and has never been the subject of published research. However, SN 2022aajn is classified as a Type Ia supernova, which results from the explosion of the core of a dead star.

These types of supernovae assist astronomers in determining the distance between Earth and distant galaxies, as these types of supernovae have the same "intrinsic luminosity - no matter how bright they seem from Earth." Astronomers can then compare the observed brightness to the known intrinsic brightness, enabling a calculation to be done on the distance to the supernova and to it's host galaxy. There is one small problem that throws a wrench into this method of calculating distance. Cosmic dust.