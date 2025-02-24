All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA lifts the veil on the corpse of a star about 20 times as big as the Sun

NASA and the European Space Agency have shared an image of the supernova remnant that's approximately 20 times as massive as the Sun.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA and the European Space Agency have released an image of a supernova remnant, which is about 20 times the mass of the Sun.

The corpse of a dead star approximately 20 times the size of our Sun has been showcased by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

In a new post on the ESA's X account, the space agency explains how the Hubble Space Telescope has been used to lift the veil on the supernova remnant known as the "Veil nebula". According to the ESA's website listing for the image the Veil Nebula was a star that was approximately 20 times the size of our Sun that sadly came to the end of its life about 10,000 years ago. The star ended its life in a fiery and cataclysmic explosion, leaving behind the incredible remnants we are observing today from 2,400 light-years away.

The Veil Nebula is located in the constellation Cygnus, and the above image is comprised of three different filters by the Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 instrument. The instrument has captured only a small fraction of the Veil Nebula and has highlighted some of its most prominent components, such as the presence of hydrogen, sulphur, and oxygen atoms. Researchers estimate if a person was looking at the Veil Nebula without a telescope ,it would be about as large as six full Moons placed side by side.

NASA lifts the veil on the corpse of a star about 20 times as big as the Sun 651561
2

"It is made of translucent clouds of gas: wispy and thin with hard edges in some places, and puffy and opaque in others. Blue, red and yellow colours mix together, showing light emitted by different types of atoms in the hot gas. Bright and pointlike stars are scattered across the nebula," writes the ESA about the Veil Nebula

NEWS SOURCE:esahubble.org

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

