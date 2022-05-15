All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AUO teases next-gen brutally insane 480Hz laptop + desktop displays

AUO demonstrates next-gen ultra-high 480Hz refresh rate displays: 24-inch 1080p 480Hz desktop + 16-inch 1080p 480Hz laptop.

Published Sun, May 15 2022 6:43 PM CDT
AUO has just teased an incredible display feat: 480Hz -- yeah we're talking up to 480FPS -- during the SID Display Week 2022. Check it out:

The company teased two panels: a 24-inch 1080p 480Hz display for the desktop and a 16-inch 1080p 480Hz display for laptops. The company is only tapping a 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution, but all next-gen panels start at 1080p before moving up to 1440p and then 4K -- just imagine 4K @ 480Hz. AUO is tapping a TN panel with an average 1ms response time.

My problem here is that the gaming monitor world moved away from TN a while ago, where VA, IPS, Mini-LED, and especially OLED display technology are vastly superior. Still, 480FPS would be an incredible thing to see, with the company showing off CS:GO which is a game people running a 480Hz monitor would play. Mostly esports-funded and sponsored gigs where they don't get an option of what display they're using.

AUO also showed off an Adaptive mini LED (AmLED) display that has beautiful colors, fast refresh rates, and is being made for content and graphical creation, as well as gaming of course. The company also teased a 16-inch QHD AMOLED panel, which would be for next-gen gaming laptops of the future.

