Ford's new F-150 Lightning EV: can power your HOUSE for 3 entire days

Ford's new F-150 Lightning electric pickup is a beast: the 9.6kW Intelligent Backup Power can fully power a house for 3 days.

Published Thu, Jun 16 2022 9:48 PM CDT
Ford's new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is a mobile powerhouse, offering some incredible power not just as a car -- but as a gigantic, portable battery that can power your power tools, charge up a dead Tesla EV, and even your house.

Ford's new F-150 Lightning EV: can power your HOUSE for 3 entire days 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Yes, the Ford F-150 Lightning can charge your house. Ford isn't the only one, but they're the biggest name by far that is doing it, and has a car on the market here, and now. At least a few of them. Being able to charge your entire house during a power outage, Ford is really changing what it means to be "just a car".

The 9.6kW of Intelligent Backup Power on the Ford F-150 Lightning can power an entire home for up to 3 days if the battery on the F-150 Lightning is fully charged. Ford's energy services lead, Ryan O'Gorman, explains: "If your F-150 Lightning is plugged in when your outage occurs, Intelligent Backup Power will automatically kick in to power your home. When power is restored, the truck automatically reverts to charging its battery".

Ford has teamed with Sunrun, a solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, to help out installing the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home integration system. If you get the extended range battery version of the F-150 Lightning, then you'll get that by standard. When Sunrun's people are at your house, they'll give you the option of installing a solar and battery system to your home.

Ford's new F-150 Lightning EV: can power your HOUSE for 3 entire days 05 | TweakTown.com

The 9.6kW Pro Power Onboard battery can handle everything you plug into it... I mean, there are 11 outlets spread throughout the Ford F-150 Lightning. They're find in the cabin interior, as well as the bed, and the huge "frunk" or front trunk of the F-150 Lightning.

Ford offers a Pro Power Onboard upgrade for its F-150 Lightning electric truck, with the company detailing it: "Pro Power Onboard is a more sophisticated, integrated solution than a traditional generator. With tech-safe precautions and ground-fault detection, you can hook up your most essential tools on the worksite or be the talk of the tailgate when watching the big game".

But then there's a feature called Ford Intelligent Backup Power, which when plugged into the Ford Charge Station Pro home charger -- which comes standard with the extended range version of the F-150 Lightning by the way -- the F-150 Lightning will begin charging your house. Ford says that the F-150 Lightning is good to charge the average home for 3 entire days with the 9.6-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard system.

NEWS SOURCES:ford.com, techcrunch.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

