Ford's Extended Range F-150 Lightning: gigantic 131 kWh battery pack

Ford has announced upgraded battery capacities for its Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Extended Range packs 131 KWh of power.

Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 10:30 PM CST
Ford has just announced upgraded battery capacities for its Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, with the Standard Range model packing up to 230 miles of range while the Extended Range version has up to 300 miles of range.

Ford's Extended Range F-150 Lightning: gigantic 131 kWh battery pack 01 | TweakTown.com

The Ford F-150 Lightning Standard Range model has a 98 kWh battery pack, while the upgraded Extended Model packs a huge 131 kWh battery. Ford will install the Standard Range package on 3 of its 4 versions: the fleet-focused Lightning Pro, the XLT, and the Lariat. The higher-end Extended Range will be optional for the XLT and Lariat, and will come as standard for the flagship Platinum model.

Ford explains that the "F-150 Lighting Pro model will be available with the standard-range battery to retail customers". There's also power fold mirrors in the Lariat and Platinum models, while the Tough Bed spray-in bed liner isn't standard -- but now an option available on all trims.

  • Power fold mirrors are on Lariat and Platinum only
  • The Tough Bed spray-in bedliner is not standard on the F-150 Lightning, but is an available option on all trims.
  • Standard Range Battery: 98kWh (usable capacity)
  • Extended Range Battery: 131 kWh (usable capacity)

Ford is including a high-powered 9.6 kW Pro Power system for the first two trims (Ford ships it as standard on the Lariat and Platinum models) while the higher-end 15.5-inch touchscreen with Sync 4A, and comes with the higher-end models. There's no exact details on pricing just yet, but we do know that the Standard Range Lightning Pro will start at $39,974 before any tax incentives for commercial (fleet) buyers.

The higher-end Extended Range model (only available for fleet buyers) starts at $49,974 -- retail packages will reportedly start at $42,000 while the Platinum model scales up to $90,000.

NEWS SOURCE:f150gen14.com

