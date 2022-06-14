Amazon Prime Air drone deliveries take flight in California this year

Amazon Prime Air to start making drone deliveries in Lockeford, California starting later this year -- delivering to your backyard.

Amazon has updated the world on its upcoming Prime Air drone deliveries, where residents in Lockeford, California, will be some of the first people to get their deliveries... by drones.

The company has published a new blog post that explains that Amazon's teams of "hundreds of scientists, engineers, aerospace professionals, and futurists have been working hard" on the Prime Air drone delivery side of Amazon's continuously expanding business.

Lockeford is also no stranger to the aviation industry, with Amazon pointing out that one of the early pioneers of aviation -- Weldon B. Cooke -- built and flew planes in the early 1900s, and was a resident of Lockeford. Now, 100+ years later we're seeing the next generation of delivery technology: drone delivery. Lockeford residents will be providing feedback to Amazon over the Prime Air drones delivering packages to their backyards.

Amazon adds that Lockeford residents will "help us create a service that will safely scale to meet the needs of customers everywhere-while adding another innovation milestone to the town's aviation history".

California State Assemblyman Heath Flora, whose distrct includes Lockeford, said: "Lockeford residents will soon have access to one of the world's leading delivery innovations. It's exciting that Amazon will be listening to the feedback of the San Joaquin County community to inform the future development of this technology".