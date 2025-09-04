Noctua preparing to enter the AIO liquid cooling market in Q2 2026, right before Computex

Noctua will be unveiling its very first entry into the AIO liquid cooling market in Q2 2026, with a Computex 2026 debut, it seems.
The company has just published its September 2025 roadmap that it will be launching "all-in-one liquid coolers" in Q2 2026, which would be Noctua's first foray outside of its comfort zone of selling high-end air coolers and fans. The new AIO liquid cooler was previewed earlier this year at Computex 2025, used with an Asetek G8 V2 pump, Noctua's in-house custom three-layer insulation, and an integrated mass damper to get rid of vibrations.
Noctua's new AIO cooler should ship in 420mm, 360mm, and 240mm AIO cooler variants, with either NF-A14x25 G2 or NF-A12x25 G2 fans, as well as the company's in-house SecuFirm+ mounting system, meaning it will work with existing brackets. The company has more cooking for reveals in the next few months, with expansions to its chromax.black product family, with the NF-A14x25 G2, NF-A14x25r G2, and NH-D15 G2 launching in Q4 2025.
Early next year, Noctua will have its new Antex Flu Pro Noctua Edition chassis, Pulsar Feinman Noctua Edition mouse, and NF-A12x25 G2 chromax.black in Q1 2026, before the big AIO liquid cooler in Q2 2026. Noctua is shaping up to have a big Computex 2026, with the new AIO cooler joined by a 140mm desk fan, USB fan controller, and Seasonic PRIME PX HPD Noctua Edition PSU.
