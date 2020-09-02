Amazon Prime Air approved for drone deliveries trials in the US

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved Amazon for its first commercial delivery trials with drones in the US.

Amazon is officially allowed to begin its first commercial delivery trials in the US, where the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granting Amazon with an "air carrier" designation. Welcome to Amazon Prime Air.

This means the company is open to kick starting its drone delivery trials in the United States, but Amazon hasn't detailed when and where they will be. Bloomberg does report that Amazon has test sites for possibly drone delivery trials in the Northwest, and in the Vancouver area.

Amazon vice president, David Carbon, said: "This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA's confidence in Amazon's operating and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to our customers around the world".

Amazon has had plans for drone deliveries for years now, but with the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking havoc across the planet, drone deliveries are being fast-tracked big time.