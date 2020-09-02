NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Amazon Prime Air approved for drone deliveries trials in the US

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved Amazon for its first commercial delivery trials with drones in the US.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 2 2020 7:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Amazon is officially allowed to begin its first commercial delivery trials in the US, where the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granting Amazon with an "air carrier" designation. Welcome to Amazon Prime Air.

Amazon Prime Air approved for drone deliveries trials in the US 01 | TweakTown.com

This means the company is open to kick starting its drone delivery trials in the United States, but Amazon hasn't detailed when and where they will be. Bloomberg does report that Amazon has test sites for possibly drone delivery trials in the Northwest, and in the Vancouver area.

Amazon vice president, David Carbon, said: "This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA's confidence in Amazon's operating and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to our customers around the world".

Amazon has had plans for drone deliveries for years now, but with the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking havoc across the planet, drone deliveries are being fast-tracked big time.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, bloomberg.com, cnbc.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.