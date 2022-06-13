All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
System Shock remake gets some new gameplay footage, SHODAN is happy

A new gameplay trailer for Nightdive Studio's remake of System Shock is here, and I so can't wait for SHODAN to haunt my dreams.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 9:53 PM CDT
The last we heard about Nightdive Studio's remake of System Shock is that the game was done on the PC, with console ports the only thing left to do... and now... now, we have a new System Shock remake gameplay video. Check it out:

The System Shock remake is looking fantastic, with a graphical overhaul I can't wait to dive into when it releases later this year -- still, without a release date -- on the PC, and consoles. The new gameplay video gives us a great look at some of the visual overhaul the team at Nightdive has done, with graphics that are more in line with games of today, compared to the mid-90s.

Nightdive's upcoming System Shock remake has been completely reworked after a huge $1,350,700 from their original Kickstarter goal of just $900,000. The team started on the Unity Engine, but they've since moved over to Unreal Engine... as well as adding members from studios that worked on games like Fallout: New Vegas, Mass Effect, and BioShock.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

