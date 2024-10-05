Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Konami remade almost all of MGS3's animations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Konami has put in laborious work with its new Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater remake, confirms the team has essentially remade nearly all animations.

Konami has basically completely remade the original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater game with all-new animations and performance befit of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Konami is taking its new Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake pretty seriously, and rightly so, given the game's long-lasting legacy among MGS faithful. Announced a year ago, the MGS3 remake has generated tons of buzz and excitement among gamers for its higher-end visuals and newly upgraded animations.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, game producer Noriaki Okamura says that the team at Konami has studiously and laboriously remade nearly all of the original animations from the 20-year-old PS2-era classic. At first, Konami thought about just remastering the game and re-releasing it, similar to the HD edition from 2011.

But this idea quickly morphed because boosted graphics weren't enough to sell a complete upgraded experience.

Okamura explains:

"Initially, we only planned to update the graphics. As long as we made the background and character models beautiful, we would leave the rest as they were. In fact, at first we made a prototype with the animations and other things as they were.

"However, we couldn't help but feel uncomfortable.

"Even though the graphics had improved, we felt that if the system parts, viewpoints, character animations, etc. were not evolved to match the current hardware performance, it would be difficult to play comfortably. Although we had that concern, we became convinced after starting to make it.

"As a result, we have remade almost all of the animations and updated them everywhere.

"For example, we dug up the video data of the training we took at the time of the production of the original version, and expressed the knife motions using current technology while looking at the correct knowledge again."

Konami recently showed off these animations with a new trailer at TGS 2024 that highlights gameplay footage from the remake.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will launch sometime in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

NEWS SOURCE:famitsu.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

