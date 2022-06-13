Ubisoft announces Assassin's Creed celebration livestream for June 14

Ubisoft plans to hold a special livestream event to look back at the Assassin's Creed franchise, and possibly tease AC Infinity.

Ubisoft will hold a special Assassin's Creed live stream event tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14 at 12PM EST / 9AM PST, the company today announced.

Ubisoft skipped its annual games showcase but it looks like they could make up for it with a new Assassin's Creed livestream. The developer is holding a showcase that should look at the past, present, and future of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Speculation insists that Ubisoft could give teases on upcoming Assassin's Creed titles. Ubisoft is currently working on two new games in the franchise: One game, codenamed Rift, would focus on Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Basim as a standalone game that could launch in 2022 or 2023. The other game, Assassin's Creed Infinity, is a massive new game that could merge live and singleplayer gaming together.

Here's what Ubisoft corporate has said about Assassin's Creed Infinity: