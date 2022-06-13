All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ubisoft announces Assassin's Creed celebration livestream for June 14

Ubisoft plans to hold a special livestream event to look back at the Assassin's Creed franchise, and possibly tease AC Infinity.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 1:52 PM CDT
Ubisoft will hold a special Assassin's Creed live stream event tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14 at 12PM EST / 9AM PST, the company today announced.

Ubisoft skipped its annual games showcase but it looks like they could make up for it with a new Assassin's Creed livestream. The developer is holding a showcase that should look at the past, present, and future of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Speculation insists that Ubisoft could give teases on upcoming Assassin's Creed titles. Ubisoft is currently working on two new games in the franchise: One game, codenamed Rift, would focus on Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Basim as a standalone game that could launch in 2022 or 2023. The other game, Assassin's Creed Infinity, is a massive new game that could merge live and singleplayer gaming together.

Here's what Ubisoft corporate has said about Assassin's Creed Infinity:

"Infinity will not be a free-to-play. This game is going to have a lot of narrative elements in it. It's going to be a very innovative game but it will have what players already love in other Assassin's Creed games right from the start."

"It's going to be a huge game, but with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we've published in the past."

"For this important product we're happy to have among the best talents among the Quebec and Montreal studios joining forces for that great game, but it's still at the early stage of development so we can't say anything more.

"You should expect meaningful paid content coming in the next years ever year with strong solo narrative experiences on Assassin's Creed in general."

Ubisoft announces Assassin's Creed celebration livestream for June 14 031 | TweakTown.com
