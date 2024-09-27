Blizzard announces Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia, StarCraft collabs coming to PC Game Pass

Blizzard revealed some of its upcoming plans during the recent Xbox Tokyo Games Show 2024 event, which include an Overwatch 2 collaboration with anime hit "My Hero Academia" as well as StarCraft: Remastered, and StarCraft II both coming to PC Game Pass.

The upcoming Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia collaboration will kick off on October 17 and run through October 30, providing gamers with the change to get skins of characters like Deku, Uravity, All Might, Kirko, and Tomura Shigaraki. All premium skins, all costing money of course -- at around $19 a pop -- with bundles at around $67.

Blizzard's other big announcement was that StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection arer coming to PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions on November 5. The original StarCraft is free on Battle.net, or $15.99 for the Remastered version which is headed to PC Game Pass anyway.

Blizzard explains: "This limited-time collaboration boasts the best of both worlds - on the hero team there's Tracer as the determined Deku, Juno as the joyful Uravity, and Reinhardt as the symbol of peace, All Might. These heroes prepare to face off against Kiriko as the cunning Himiko Toga, chasing down that which she loves, and Reaper as the leader of the League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki. Each skin is designed to capture the essence of these beloved characters, giving you the chance to dominate the battlefield with their unique style and flair".

"The quirky and colorful designs highlight the coolest aspects of these characters, allowing heroes, villains, and their ideas of justice to collide on the front lines. Whether you're heroically fighting as All Might Reinhardt or causing chaos as the villainous Shigaraki Reaper, you'll find that each skin in this collection is a tribute to the power and determination that defines these iconic figures and worlds".

"The Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia Mega Bundle is your chance to collect them all. This Shop bundle includes all five legendary skins along with additional cosmetics that will make you stand out in any match. Play for free to earn five sprays and a mighty charm".