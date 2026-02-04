Blizzard renames Overwatch 2 to Overwatch, because it's a 'living universe'

Blizzard have just announced that it has renamed Overwatch 2 to just Overwatch, because the game is a living universe that keeps growing.

TL;DR: Blizzard has rebranded Overwatch 2 back to Overwatch, emphasizing its evolving live service without a sequel number. The game will feature 10 new heroes, a Hello Kitty collaboration, and seasonal events through 2026, focusing on a "return to form" and ongoing player engagement.

Blizzard has just announced that Overwatch 2 is being renamed to a simpler Overwatch, after the headaches and troubles caused over the last four years.

Overwatch 2 still hasn't received its promised PvE mode that was one of the original pillars of making the "sequel" and then killing off the original Overwatch, with Blizzard using its recent Overwatch Spotlight on February 4 to announce the reenergized "Overwatch" without the "2".

Blizzard said: "Overwatch is a living universe that keeps growing, keeps surprising, and keeps bringing players together from around the world. This team is focused on continually delivering these great experiences for years to come. And with that, we realized, Overwatch is a game that transcends any single number. So moving forward, we're dropping the '2,' and continuing simply as Overwatch".

Overwatch franchise general manager and live service boss, Walter Kong, explained to PC Gamer: "Something that we've talked about internally at the team as a stretch goal that we wanted to hit was something that we described as a 'return to form.'".

Blizzard has a bunch of new goodies coming for Overwatch, with 10 new heroes entering the fray, a new Hello Kitty collaboration, and so much more. Season 1 begins on February 10, introducing 5 new heroes across its time, a new Conquest event, new Mythics, and more.

Season 2 will represent the 10th anniversary of Overwatch, with a mystery new Hero joining the game, dropping in Spring 2026. Season 3 takes place in Summer 2026, while the final Season 4 event kicks off in the Fall 2026.