Overwatch 2 Closed Beta drops April 26, early PC specs revealed

Overwatch 2 Closed Beta details include PC spec requirements: 8GB RAM, 50GB storage... pretty tame for even 30FPS and 60FPS gaming.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 21 2022 7:33 PM CDT
As a big fan of Overwatch, I don't know how I feel about Overwatch 2 just yet... but in saying that, the Overwatch 2 Closed Beta kicks off on April 26.

Overwatch 2 Closed Beta drops April 26, early PC specs revealed 04 | TweakTown.com

The upcoming Overwatch 2 Closed Beta is on the PC only at first, leaving console gamers swimming in their potato-flavored tears, where you can sign up for it right here. If you end up getting selected, then Blizzard will email you and you'll be able to participate in the Overwatch 2 Closed Beta.

But now we also know the PC system requirements for Activision-Blizzard's upcoming Overwatch 2, at least in its Closed Beta form. You won't need much, so there's not much change on your PC hardware requirements over the original Overwatch. 60FPS on Medium settings requires an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 series CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 390, 8GB of RAM, and 50GB of storage space.

Overwatch 2 Closed Beta - Minimum (targeting 30fps):

  • Operating system: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650
  • Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series
  • Memory: 6 GB RAM
  • Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

Overwatch 2 Closed Beta - Recommended (targeting 60fps on Medium settings):

  • Operating system: Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD Ryzen™ 5
  • Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

