Overwatch 2 Closed Beta drops April 26, early PC specs revealed

As a big fan of Overwatch, I don't know how I feel about Overwatch 2 just yet... but in saying that, the Overwatch 2 Closed Beta kicks off on April 26.

The upcoming Overwatch 2 Closed Beta is on the PC only at first, leaving console gamers swimming in their potato-flavored tears, where you can sign up for it right here. If you end up getting selected, then Blizzard will email you and you'll be able to participate in the Overwatch 2 Closed Beta.

But now we also know the PC system requirements for Activision-Blizzard's upcoming Overwatch 2, at least in its Closed Beta form. You won't need much, so there's not much change on your PC hardware requirements over the original Overwatch. 60FPS on Medium settings requires an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 series CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 390, 8GB of RAM, and 50GB of storage space.

Overwatch 2 Closed Beta - Minimum (targeting 30fps):

Operating system : Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor : Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650

Video : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series

Memory : 6 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

Overwatch 2 Closed Beta - Recommended (targeting 60fps on Medium settings):