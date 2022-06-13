All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Netflix confirms Squid Game is coming back for Season 2

Squid Game S2 is coming next year: G-hun and the Front Man return, with the man in the suit 'might be back' says series creator.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 5:51 AM CDT
Squid Game quickly become the most popular Netflix series ever when it debuted last year, and now the streaming giant has just announced Season 2 of Squid Game, as well as a teaser for the new season:

The teaser is pretty simple, with a video of the massive doll from the first season of Squid Game that wipes out waves of the contestants in the infamous "Red Light, Green Light" game. Netflix uses this, teasing "Red light... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!"

Hwang Dong-Hyuk, writer, director, producer, and creator of Squid Game has said "a whole new round is coming. It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever".

"As the writer, director and producer of 'Squid Game', a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.

And now, Gi-hun returns.

The Front Man returns.

Season 2 is coming.

The man in the suit with ddakji might be back.

You'll also one introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su.

Join us once more for a whole new round".

Netflix confirms Squid Game is coming back for Season 2 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCE:vanityfair.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

