Netflix hiring generative AI gaming director to craft 'meaningful, novel, scalable experiences'

Netflix plans to experiment with generative AI to help create more engaging interactive content for subscribers, including app-native video games.

Netflix will use generative AI to make new games and interactive experiences for its subscribers, and is hiring a high-salaried director to lead the initiative.

Netflix has been making a big splash into gaming over the last few years. The streamer acquired multiple studios and brokered deals to secure some of the most popular mobile game ports, including Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster. Netflix's tactics have been anything but ordinary, and that trend will continue as the company tries to find new ways to bring value to its IP catalog.

Generative AI is one of the biggest experimental technologies that Netflix is willing to try, at least for its gaming ambitions. Everyone seems to be using generative AI for different things--Xbox is using it to remove developers from the equation altogether with its MUSE gen AI, and EA created their own ChatGPT chat bot that uses prompts to change in-game worlds on-the-fly. Netflix isn't quite sure what they want to use their gen AI for when it comes to games, but they did just bring games natively right into the TV app with mobile phones as controllers. So things are clearly ramping up.

Netflix is hiring a Director of Gaming Gen AI to help pioneer the endeavor. The job listing is a hefty one, calling for more than a decade of experience in gaming and deep experience with artificial intelligence and machine learning, but it comes with a substantial pay range of $430,000 - $840,000.

The service could be an interesting testing ground for more innovative and unique interactive entertainment. Netflix is no stranger to these kinds of things, having made content like Black Mirror Bandersnatch, and even making fully-fledged multiplayer sideshows like Squid Game: Unleashed.

Check below for more info about the listing:

"We're seeking a visionary and pragmatic Head of Gen AI to lead the strategy and application of Gen AI across our games organization. This role sits at the intersection of technology, product, and creativity - driving how we leverage cutting-edge AI to create meaningful, novel, and scalable experiences for players. "You'll serve as a key partner to our game studios, technology and platform teams, and leadership. "Your mandate is to shape and scale our approach to Generative AI, from core capabilities to in-game features to entirely new forms of play, anchored in both what's technically feasible and what's compelling for players."

Key Responsibilities