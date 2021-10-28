All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Netflix's viral 'Squid Game' show turns crypto, up +1200% in 24 hours

SQUID is the cryptocurrency riding the Squid Game hype: $182 million market cap, up +1200% from $0.17 yesterday to $0.32 today.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 9:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you haven't heard of Netflix's "Squad Game" show then you must be living under a rock, if you haven't -- wow -- if you have, Squid Game has turned into the SQUID cryptocurrency and has exploded in value in the last 24 hours.

Netflix's viral 'Squid Game' show turns crypto, up +1200% in 24 hours 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

SQUID is up over 1200% in the last 24 hours with a $182 million market capitalization at the time of writing, but as always, these types of coins come with their own warnings. CoinMarketCap has warned that it has received "multiple reports" that people can't sell their SQUID on PancakeSwap, a large decentralized exchange.

The new SQUID crypto popped onto the radar on October 20 and "sold out in 1 second" according to its own white paper, which has taken the same energy as the meme-fueled Shina Ibu which has absolutely exploded -- an $8000 purchase if SHIB back in August 2020 is now worth in excess of $5.7 billion.

Buy at Amazon

SoulLife 2021 TV Squid Game Mask, Squid Game Costume Cosplay

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2021 at 9:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:coinmarketcap.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.