New EU standard will mean USB-C for all, forcing Apple's hand

The European Union has agreed to make USB-C the standard charging cable and port on portable electronic devices, starting in 2024.

The European Union (EU) has agreed to implement a mandated charging standard on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022.

EU member states and Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) believe having a standardized charging cable for electronic devices will reduce electronic waste (e-waste). Apple, however, maker of the iPhone and its proprietary Lightning cable for charging, believes that move will stifle innovation.

A USB Type-C port for charging will be required on portable devices like smartphones, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, portable speakers, and E-readers, starting in late 2024. However, the law will allow laptops more time to adapt to the upcoming change.

The law will be formally ratified by the European Parliament later in 2022 before it comes into effect. The law also includes provisions for standardizing wireless charging, effectively future-proofing the new mandate.

"This is a rule which will apply to everyone. If Apple ... or anyone wants to market their product, sell their products within our internal market, they have to abide by our rules and their device has to be USB-C," said MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who led the negotiations for the European Parliament.

