All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Val Kilmer's voice in 'Top Gun: Maverick' was entirely AI-generated

Actor Val Kilmer was able to star in the newly released Top Gun: Maverick thanks to Sonantic, which recreated his voice using AI.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Jun 3 2022 4:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Mercedes Kilmer, the daughter of Val Kilmer, revealed in a recent interview how artificial intelligence (AI) was used to help Kilmer star in Top Gun: Maverick.

Mercedes said the production worked with Sonantic, a London-based AI firm, to recreate Kilmer's voice by developing a custom AI voice model. Kilmer, unfortunately, lost the ability to speak easily following a tracheotomy in 2014 during treatment for his throat cancer. A blog post from Sonantic reveals details of how the company was able to create the new voice model, allowing Kilmer to embody his role in the new movie fully.

Sonantic fed its proprietary Voice Engine audio recordings, paired with transcriptions, of Kilmer's voice, from which background noise was carefully removed. The Voice Engine could then begin training an AI model, using ten times less data than they typically use.

Ultimately, this approach did not work as well as they needed, and they developed new algorithms to generate over 40 different potential voice models. From these, they selected the highest-quality recreation, which was used to power the above video, and likely some iteration of it was used for Top Gun: Maverick.

"I spent nine years helping children with autism learn how to use their voice as a better instrument for communication. The project with Val demonstrated again how empowering it can be when people overcome challenges with speaking," said Zeena Qureshi, CEO and co-founder of Sonantic.

"I'm grateful to the entire team at Sonantic who masterfully restored my voice in a way I've never imagined possible. As human beings, the ability to communicate is the core of our existence and the effects from throat cancer have made it difficult for others to understand me. The chance to tell my story, in a voice that feels authentic and familiar, is an incredibly special gift," said Kilmer.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: The Milky Way may have four 'malicious extraterrestrial civilizations'

Read more: 3,400-year-old city from ancient empire revealed as river level drops

Read more: New carbon capture system has 99% efficiency, and is twice as fast

Val Kilmer's voice in 'Top Gun: Maverick' was entirely AI-generated 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Top Gun: Maverick

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2022 at 4:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, sonantic.io

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.