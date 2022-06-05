This NASA spacecraft has caught stunning footage from around Jupiter

Andrea Luck, a NASA citizen scientist, has used the stunning raw imagery from the Juno spacecraft to animate a flyby of Jupiter.

The Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter completed its 41st close flyby of Jupiter on April 9th, 2022.

Citizen scientist Andrea Luck used raw image data from the JunoCam instrument aboard the spacecraft to create a new animated sequence, showing the perspective one would experience flying around the gas giant. Jupiter is about 87,000 miles (140,000 kilometers) in diameter, making it the solar system's largest planet, and the closest Juno came to it on April 9th was 2,050 miles (3,300 kilometers) above its clouds.

At that point, Juno was traveling approximately 131,000 miles (210,000 kilometers) per hour, about five times faster than the Apollo missions when they left Earth, bound for the Moon. Juno also came ten times closer to Jupiter than any of the satellites in geosynchronous orbit around Earth are found.

More raw images like those used by Luck can be found on the Juno mission website, with more information on Juno found on its website and NASA's. NASA has more information about its citizen science projects on its website, as well as opportunities to get involved. Other scientific findings from the Juno mission are also available on Juno's website.

