All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This NASA spacecraft has caught stunning footage from around Jupiter

Andrea Luck, a NASA citizen scientist, has used the stunning raw imagery from the Juno spacecraft to animate a flyby of Jupiter.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, Jun 5 2022 2:29 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter completed its 41st close flyby of Jupiter on April 9th, 2022.

This NASA spacecraft has caught stunning footage from around Jupiter 01 | TweakTown.com

Citizen scientist Andrea Luck used raw image data from the JunoCam instrument aboard the spacecraft to create a new animated sequence, showing the perspective one would experience flying around the gas giant. Jupiter is about 87,000 miles (140,000 kilometers) in diameter, making it the solar system's largest planet, and the closest Juno came to it on April 9th was 2,050 miles (3,300 kilometers) above its clouds.

At that point, Juno was traveling approximately 131,000 miles (210,000 kilometers) per hour, about five times faster than the Apollo missions when they left Earth, bound for the Moon. Juno also came ten times closer to Jupiter than any of the satellites in geosynchronous orbit around Earth are found.

More raw images like those used by Luck can be found on the Juno mission website, with more information on Juno found on its website and NASA's. NASA has more information about its citizen science projects on its website, as well as opportunities to get involved. Other scientific findings from the Juno mission are also available on Juno's website.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: The Milky Way may have four 'malicious extraterrestrial civilizations'

Read more: 3,400-year-old city from ancient empire revealed as river level drops

Read more: New carbon capture system has 99% efficiency, and is twice as fast

Buy at Amazon

4.5' Jupiter MOVA Globe

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$198.00
$198.00$180.00$180.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/5/2022 at 2:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, nasa.gov

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.