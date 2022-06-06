All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk asks what resolution is life in: 8K he says

Elon Musk asks 'what resolution is life in, 8K?' which it would have to be over... and definitely over 120FPS, surely, right?

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 6 2022 9:15 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has asked one of the most important questions in the world: what is the resolution of real life?

In a new tweet, the world's richest man -- and SpaceX + Tesla CEO -- Elon Musk, has asked "what resolution is life in, 8K?" As someone who personally owns an 8K monitor and runs 7680 x 4320 all the time, I would say it's superior to 8K. The resolution of real-life would have to be in excess of 16K or even 32K at beyond 120FPS.

We wouldn't even measure "FPS" as time can feel fast, or slow depending on what you're doing -- so 120FPS would be a hard indicator. I'd love to know what Elon thinks... if real-life is being rendered in 8K resolution -- on this simulation of the "real-world" at least -- then surely, it's being pumped to us at beyond 120FPS.

I wonder if NVIDIA is sponsoring the real-life simulation, would explain how it can run at this resolution and frame rate, maybe real-life has DLSS 3.0 enabled?

Elon Musk asks what resolution is life in: 8K he says 21 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$58.99
$58.99$58.99$52.96
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/6/2022 at 9:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.