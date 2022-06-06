Elon Musk asks what resolution is life in: 8K he says

Elon Musk asks 'what resolution is life in, 8K?' which it would have to be over... and definitely over 120FPS, surely, right?

Elon Musk has asked one of the most important questions in the world: what is the resolution of real life?

In a new tweet, the world's richest man -- and SpaceX + Tesla CEO -- Elon Musk, has asked "what resolution is life in, 8K?" As someone who personally owns an 8K monitor and runs 7680 x 4320 all the time, I would say it's superior to 8K. The resolution of real-life would have to be in excess of 16K or even 32K at beyond 120FPS.

We wouldn't even measure "FPS" as time can feel fast, or slow depending on what you're doing -- so 120FPS would be a hard indicator. I'd love to know what Elon thinks... if real-life is being rendered in 8K resolution -- on this simulation of the "real-world" at least -- then surely, it's being pumped to us at beyond 120FPS.

I wonder if NVIDIA is sponsoring the real-life simulation, would explain how it can run at this resolution and frame rate, maybe real-life has DLSS 3.0 enabled?