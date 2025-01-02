All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Connectivity & Cloud

Elon Musk says you can stream sports in the glorious 8K res using Starlink from Antarctica

Elon Musk says you can now stream live sports in 8K resolution using Starlink from Antarctica, 173Mbps speeds and 92ms latency tested.

Elon Musk says you can stream sports in the glorious 8K res using Starlink from Antarctica
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk announced that live sports can now be streamed in 8K resolution in Antarctica using Starlink, achieving 173Mbps speeds with 92ms latency. This is notable given Antarctica's lack of ISP options. The setup allows for smooth 8K streaming, showcasing Starlink's capabilities in remote locations.

Elon Musk has just posted on X that you can now watch live sports in the glorious 8K resolution in Antarctica using Starlink.

A research team used Starlink running from the laptop compartment of a backpack, with the satellite connectivity boasting 173Mbps speeds with 92ms latency. That's an impressive feat considering Antarctica is all the way at the South Pole, where there are... well... no ISP options at all apart from competing satellite internet providers that aren't as good as SpaceX's Starlink tech.

Streaming 8K video isn't easy either, requiring 100Mbps or more in my personal testing over the years streaming full 7680 x 4320 video over YouTube. A regular 100Mbps fiber connection would require buffering, but when I upgraded to a 250Mbps connection there was no buffering when streaming 8K video.

The 173Mbps speeds from Starlink in Antarctica are perfect for 8K streaming, while the 92ms latency isn't good for competitive shooters, but still fantastic for other games.

Antarctica feels like another whole planet at times, but the research team has just done an incredible thing with some free marketing for SpaceX and its Starlink satellite internet connectivity. 173Mbps download with 14.8Mbps upload and 92ms latency is impressive, now I want to see the download speeds from Steam downloading some big games.

One of the replies to the post on X was from Mason Rothman who is using a Starlink Mini, where he said: "I'm pulling around 150ish most of the time in my undisclosed location with my Mini. I don't (have to) take it out of my backpack as I have it externally mounted with some bungees just to be safe. I just sit my backpack down, pop my collapsible chair and table out and plug into my Anker 737. Around 3 hrs is what I get off my Anker 737. Around 3ish for my Alienware while gaming".

Impressive mobile setup with Starlink Mini there, too.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

