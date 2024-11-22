All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

SpaceX promises huge 2Gbps speeds with Starlink through next-gen satellites launching soon

Starlink upgrades push to 2Gbps speeds: SpaceX president and COO says 'Next generation, we'll have smaller beams, more capacity per beam, lower latency'.

SpaceX promises huge 2Gbps speeds with Starlink through next-gen satellites launching soon
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: SpaceX is planning to upgrade its Starlink satellite internet system, aiming for speeds of up to 2Gbps and lower latency. The improvements will be achieved through smaller beams, more capacity per beam, and continuous upgrades to satellite communication.

SpaceX is cooking up some upgrades to its Starlink satellite internet system, with upgrades of up to 2Gbps speeds and even lower latency in the future.

At the annual Baron Investment Conference on Friday, SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell said: "Next generation, we'll have smaller beams, more capacity per beam, lower latency". The SpaceX COO continued, talking about the continuous upgrades to Starlink's satellite communication and its advancements moving fast.

Shotwell said that similar to Moore's Law, which famously predicted the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years, she added: "The cycle of the increased capacity is basically on the same cycle as chipsets, which is like double the capability every two years".

SpaceX predicts that a single Starlink dish will be capable of hitting gigabit speeds in the future, and it's all thanks to next-generation satellites that the Elon Musk-led company has in development. Shotwell added: "If you just had multiple dishes, you could get gigabit per second speed. And what we'll do is, instead of people having multiple dishes, we'll just improve the satellite signal and the receive signal, and you'll have gigabit, two gigabit per second speeds".

Photo of the SpaceX STARLINK Standard Kit V2 Product Type: Satellite WiFi Kit
Best Deals: SpaceX STARLINK Standard Kit V2 Product Type: Satellite WiFi Kit
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/22/2024 at 7:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:uk.pcmag.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles