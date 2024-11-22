SpaceX promises huge 2Gbps speeds with Starlink through next-gen satellites launching soon

Starlink upgrades push to 2Gbps speeds: SpaceX president and COO says 'Next generation, we'll have smaller beams, more capacity per beam, lower latency'.

TL;DR: SpaceX is planning to upgrade its Starlink satellite internet system, aiming for speeds of up to 2Gbps and lower latency. The improvements will be achieved through smaller beams, more capacity per beam, and continuous upgrades to satellite communication. SpaceX is planning to upgrade its Starlink satellite internet system, aiming for speeds of up to 2Gbps and lower latency. The improvements will be achieved through smaller beams, more capacity per beam, and continuous upgrades to satellite communication.

SpaceX is cooking up some upgrades to its Starlink satellite internet system, with upgrades of up to 2Gbps speeds and even lower latency in the future.

At the annual Baron Investment Conference on Friday, SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell said: "Next generation, we'll have smaller beams, more capacity per beam, lower latency". The SpaceX COO continued, talking about the continuous upgrades to Starlink's satellite communication and its advancements moving fast.

Shotwell said that similar to Moore's Law, which famously predicted the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years, she added: "The cycle of the increased capacity is basically on the same cycle as chipsets, which is like double the capability every two years".

SpaceX predicts that a single Starlink dish will be capable of hitting gigabit speeds in the future, and it's all thanks to next-generation satellites that the Elon Musk-led company has in development. Shotwell added: "If you just had multiple dishes, you could get gigabit per second speed. And what we'll do is, instead of people having multiple dishes, we'll just improve the satellite signal and the receive signal, and you'll have gigabit, two gigabit per second speeds".