ASUS ROG Strix SQ7 SSD specs: works in PS5 + PC, up to 7GB/sec reads

ASUS teased its ROG Strix SQ7 SSD but now we have more specifications on the first ROG Strix SSD.

The new ASUS ROG Strix SQ7 comes in 1TB, rocking the Phison E18 SSD controller, Micron's 176-layer TLC flash, DDR4 cache, and reads of up to 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) and writes of up to 6GB/sec (6000MB/sec). This brings it in line with other high-end SSDs based on the Phison E18 controller.

ASUS says that its new ROG Strix SQ7 SSD will work inside of the PlayStation 5 console, with ASUS explaining: "The ROG Strix SQ7 internal M.2 PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe SSD redefines speed with DRAM buffering and a large SLC cache for up to 7000 MB/s data transfers. Built for superior security and accelerated gaming, the Strix SQ7 offers comprehensive hardware encryption and software solutions as well as extensive compatibility with both PCs and PlayStation 5. Level up your gaming experiences with faster loading times".

We don't know the IOPS and other details of the ASUS ROG Strix SQ7 SSD just yet, as the company only describes having "top-notch components" that feature a "12 nm E18 controller, DRAM buffering, large SLC cache and advanced Low-Density Parity-Check (LDPC) technology for stable transfers and longer lifespan".