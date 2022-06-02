MSI's new gaming laptop: world's first Samsung Display QHD 240Hz OLED

MSI has just unleashed its new Raider GE77 HX and GE67 HX gaming laptops, with the new Raider GE67 HX model rocking the world's first QHD 240Hz OLED display.

The new MSI Raider GE67 HX gaming laptop also packs Intel's latest 16-core HX series CPU, with up to 150W of power at its disposal, and up to 250W power between the CPU + GPU in total, thanks to MSI's in-house OverBoost technology. But it's the display on the Raider GE67 that is the star of the show.

MSI is the first with the new Samsung Display QHD 240Hz OLED display, with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution and super-fast 240Hz refresh rate you'd be laughing... but then the OLED panel on top... topped off with a 0.2ms response time. That's some impressive display chops, all crammed into 15.6-inch laptop display.

Bobby Su, the GM & Vice President of Samsung Taiwan said: "The World 1st mass-produced QHD 240Hz OLED by Samsung Display will provide the best gaming experience with rich color expressions, true black, and exceptional seamless motion speed. In addition, OLED promises eye protection with flicker-free and less blue light. Leveraging extraordinary performances including eye-friendly characteristics, Samsung OLED is expected to be the new standard of a gaming laptop display".

Inside, you've got up to the latest Intel Core i9-12900HX processor (16 cores, 24 threads) and up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory. The flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory handles your GPU side of things, where storage is kept under control with 2 x NVMe M.2 SSDs (PCIe 4.0) ready.

MSI's new Raider GE67 HX gaming laptop has plenty of connectivity, too: 1 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C connector, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, an SD Express memory card reader, and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port. There's also 2.5GbE enthusiast-grade networking, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity as well.