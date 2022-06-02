NZXT unveils new Intel Z690 mobos: N7 Z690 for $300, N5 Z690 for $240

NZXT unveils two new motherboards based on the Intel Z690 chipset: the new N7 Z690 which costs $300, and N5 Z690 which costs $240.

NZXT has just unveiled two new motherboards based on the Intel Z690 chipset, with the introduction of the N7 Z690 and N5 Z690 motherboards.

The new NZXT N5 and N7 series motherboards are ready to rock and roll with Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. NZXT is going with a white and black theme with their new N5 and N7 series motherboards, with the higher-end N7 Z690 motherboard featuring a white metal color across most of the board.

NZXT drops the metal cover on the N5 Z690, as well as its overclocking ability, with the company saying that it's a "slimmed-down design with an excellent cost versus performance ratio in mind". On the higher-end N7 there's "additional overclocking headroom due to more VRM phases (12 v 8 on the N5)" as well as a "2oz copper printed circuit board for better thermal conduction".

PCIe Gen 5

NZXT CAM support with the RGB hub and fan controller

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

N7 features additional overclocking headroom due to more VRM phases (12 v 8 on the N5)

N7 uses a 2oz copper printed circuit board for better thermal conduction

INTUITIVE CONTROLS : The N Series Motherboards include key features from our RGB and Fan Controller, allowing intuitive control of four RGB lighting channels and seven fan channels through NZXT CAM. Lighting accessories from all manufacturers are supported.

COMPLIMENTS TO THE CASE : The metal cover is available in white or black for a seamless look that blends into the background of any NZXT case for a unique aesthetic. Your build should be an expression of your tastes-something that compliments the space and the feel of the workspace you create. A PC build is not just a mish-mash of parts, it's something you build, learn, and enjoy.

BUILDING MADE EASIER: The N series motherboards include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and utilize all PCI express lanes available from the CPU and chipset. The N7 and N5's layout streamlines installation with an integrated rear I/O shield and optimally placed headers for easier setup.

NZXT is charging $300 for its new N7 Z690 and $240 for the N5 Z690.