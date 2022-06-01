Grand Theft Auto CEO on NFTs, blockchain: 'It's not going to end well'

Take-Two Interactive CEO and decades'-long industry veteran Strauss Zelnick cautions the industry about the metaverse, NFTs, and blockchain, affirms that entertainment comes first.

The interactive games industry has a golden rule: Entertainment and fun must come before monetization. If a game isn't fun, you can't properly monetize it. Digital live games with monetary-driven economies either follow this rule or fail. This tenant is especially true for the new era of blockchain-driven NFT games built in the "metaverse," which bank on digital real-estate for primary funding.

We've seen games like Peter Molyneux's Legacy make $57 million from NFT real estate, and other games like Decentraland and The Sandbox are doing the same. But if these projects want to having the staying power of titans like GTA Online, they need to entertain first and monetize second. Big execs like Take-Two CEO Strass Zelnick believe these investments, games, and projects won't end well...whereas the mainstay of the games industry--dedicated entertainment-driven titles--will stay on top. Zelnick should know; his decades-long tenure has overseen the rise of GTA becoming a billion-dollar giant of the industry.

In a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Zelnick outlined his thoughts on the metaverse, NFTs, and the emerging million-dollar buzzword market. Zelnick is very skeptical that these platforms and games will last because the titles skipped the cycle, focusing first on monetization and second on entertainment value.

Here's what Zelnick said: