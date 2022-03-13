Peter Molyneux's new game Legacy has sold $57 million worth of NFTs
Peter Molyneux's new game Legacy has made multiple millions of dollars worth of ETH cryptocurrency from digital land NFT sales.
Peter Molyneux's new game Legacy, which is built around digital land NFTs and in-game commerce, has made over $57 million in crypto sales.
The latest game from Fable creator Peter Molyneux is a big departure from his previous work. His studio at 22Cans has teamed up with Gala Games, a publisher known for play-to-earn blockchain games, to make Legacy. This game is built around a kind of digital e-commerce platform with its own crypto called LegacyCoin where players create thingamabobs, trinkets, other fantastic creations and sell them on an in-game marketplace. Players buy land, make factories, and sell their goods. Like all blockchain games, the details are fuzzy.
That being said, 22Cans has completely sold out of its digital land NFTs. The company has made a total of $57.721 million from selling digital land based on ETH to USD conversions. That's a huge chunk of revenues that's roughly half of Ubisoft's entire microtransaction earnings made in Q3'21.
The interesting thing to note is the NFTs value fluctuates based on crypto value. So these NFTs may be worth $57 million today, and even less (or more) tomorrow as the value of the associated crypto rises or falls.
Legacy is a game that leverages player ownership, play-to-earn, lend-to-earn, highly functional NFTs and a truly unique community driven economy... and this is just the beginning.
Legacy is here to push the boundaries of blockchain gaming beyond your wildest dreams.
Start small, but slowly and surely turn your town into an empire. Create your own products using thousands of unique parts. Legacy gives you access to rare and unique NFTs. The most creative and successful business can mimic those creations. Your creativity is your end product. You can automate your pipelines and fill your town with loyal workers. Trade thousands of items with other players using LegacyCoin.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Xbox aspires to have a 'steady stream' of new games released over time
- < PREVIOUS STORY: System Shock, Deus Ex dev Warren Spector: 'NFTs are ridiculous'