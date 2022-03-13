All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA spots football stadium-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth

Peter Molyneux's new game Legacy has sold $57 million worth of NFTs

Peter Molyneux's new game Legacy has made multiple millions of dollars worth of ETH cryptocurrency from digital land NFT sales.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Mar 13 2022 6:38 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Peter Molyneux's new game Legacy, which is built around digital land NFTs and in-game commerce, has made over $57 million in crypto sales.

Peter Molyneux's new game Legacy has sold million worth of NFTs 55 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The latest game from Fable creator Peter Molyneux is a big departure from his previous work. His studio at 22Cans has teamed up with Gala Games, a publisher known for play-to-earn blockchain games, to make Legacy. This game is built around a kind of digital e-commerce platform with its own crypto called LegacyCoin where players create thingamabobs, trinkets, other fantastic creations and sell them on an in-game marketplace. Players buy land, make factories, and sell their goods. Like all blockchain games, the details are fuzzy.

Peter Molyneux's new game Legacy has sold $57 million worth of NFTs 2 | TweakTown.com

That being said, 22Cans has completely sold out of its digital land NFTs. The company has made a total of $57.721 million from selling digital land based on ETH to USD conversions. That's a huge chunk of revenues that's roughly half of Ubisoft's entire microtransaction earnings made in Q3'21.

The interesting thing to note is the NFTs value fluctuates based on crypto value. So these NFTs may be worth $57 million today, and even less (or more) tomorrow as the value of the associated crypto rises or falls.

Legacy is a game that leverages player ownership, play-to-earn, lend-to-earn, highly functional NFTs and a truly unique community driven economy... and this is just the beginning.

Legacy is here to push the boundaries of blockchain gaming beyond your wildest dreams.

Start small, but slowly and surely turn your town into an empire. Create your own products using thousands of unique parts. Legacy gives you access to rare and unique NFTs. The most creative and successful business can mimic those creations. Your creativity is your end product. You can automate your pipelines and fill your town with loyal workers. Trade thousands of items with other players using LegacyCoin.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2022 at 7:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:app.gala.games

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.