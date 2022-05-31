All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk: 'shocked' if he's NOT spied on, has a request for the CIA

Elon Musk asks that if anyone is spying on him to 'please not affect call quality too much or I can't hear what's being said!'

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 31 2022 6:09 PM CDT
We all know we're spied on by the powers that be, with the most prolific people in the world spied on every second, of every day -- whether they know it or not -- including SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

In a new tweet, Musk shared a meme that takes a poke at a Facebook-like social media post that asks "does anyone else feel like their being watched", the reply is from the CIA (or the Central Intelligence Agency) which simply corrects the post with "*they're".

Mega founder and the kinda New Zealand equivalent of Musk, Kim Dotcom, replied saying: "You are. 24/7 on all your devices and online services, including your own Starlink. In your case it's not just mass surveillance. You are a priority target. Welcome to the club". Musk quickly replied back, saying: "I would be shocked if I'm *not* being spied on haha. My only ask is that anyone spying on me please not affect call quality too much or I can't hear what's being said!"

I mean, it's no surprise -- Meta (formally known as Facebook) founder Mark Zuckerberg had tape across his webcam, and FBI boss under President Obama - James Comey -- said that you should put take over your webcam.

Elon Musk: 'shocked' if he's NOT spied on, has a request for the CIA 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, i.reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

