Twitter's Senior Engineer says Twitter staff are 'commie as f**k'

Twitter Senior Engineer tells undercover journalist that 'Twitter does not believe in free speech', staff are 'commie as f**k'.

Twitter would be a real mess to work at right now, as the social networking giant was spun into a whirlwind when the news broke that Elon Musk was acquiring the company. But now... now Twitter's Senior Engineer told an undercover journalist that "Twitter does not believe in free speech". Check it out:

Not only that, but Twitter Senior Engineer Siru Murugesan said: "Twitter does not believe in free speech" to which the Project Veritas undercover journalist said: "What do you mean". Murugesan replied, saying "Elon believes in free speech. He's a capitalist and we weren't really operating like capitalists, more like very socialist".

The Senior Engineer of Twitter added: "like we're all like commie as f**k"

He continued: "Ideologically, it does not make sense like, because we're actually censoring the right, and not the left. So, everyone on the right wind will be like, 'bro, it's okay to say it, just gotta tolerate it'. The left will be like, "no, I'm not gonna tolerate it. I need it censored or else I'm not gonna be on the platform".

Murugesan added: "So, it does that on the right. It's true. There is bias. I don't know the two parties can truly coexist on one platform".

If you don't want to watch the video, I've transcribed it below:

PV journalist: "what do your colleagues say about it (Elon buying Twitter)".

Murugesan replies: "They hate it. Oh my God. I'm at least like okay with it. But some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left".

PV journalist: "what do they say?"

Murugesan replies: "they're like, 'this would be my last day if it happens".

PV journalist: "has much changed since like Elon's coming in?"

Murugesan replies: "a lot has changed. A lot has changed. We're always worried for our jobs".

PV journalist: "why are you guys so worried though?"

Murugesan replies: "you know, our jobs are at stake. Like I started working for Twitter and became left. I think it's just like the environment, like you you're there and you become this like commie. We did all we could to like revolt against it. A lot of employees revolted against it, but at the end of the day, board of directors have the say, and then they acted on their best interests cause they didn't wanna get sued".

Murugesan continued: "I basically went to work like four hours a week last quarter. And it's just how it works in our company".

PV journalist: "How would you describe communism inside Twitter?"

Murugesan replies: "essentially like everyone gets to do whatever they want, no one really cares about like OPEX (Operating Expenses), like capitalists, they care about numbers or care about how to make the business more efficient. But in Twitter, it's like mental health is everything, like if you are not feeling it, you can take a few days off".

Murugesan continued: "People have taken months off, they will come back. But you always like, like do you best at any time. And that's the culture and you know, we'll run the business as much as possible. Capitalists would be like, "you gotta try to make profits or you're out." A lot of people won't survive in that culture".