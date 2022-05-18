All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Twitter exec that laughed at Elon Musk + 'Asperger's' SPRINTS away

Project Veritas' James O'Keefe corners Twitter exec Alex Martinez, who said disgusting things about Elon Musk, then runs away.

Published Wed, May 18 2022 8:23 PM CDT
Twitter Leader Client Partner, Alex Martinez, has been busted on video (again) with some rather disgusting remarks about Elon Musk, his Aspberger's condition, and more. Check it out:

This video is in the quick aftermath of Martinez busted talking smack about Elon Musk, where Project Veritas' James O'Keefe opens the video with "out for a jog on the streets of New York... with Twitter brass".

  • O'Keefe: "Hi Alex... I'm James O'Keefe at Project Veritas"
  • Martinez: "Oh my God".
  • O'Keefe: "You are on hidden camera".
  • Martinez: "Okay".
  • O'Keefe: (continues speaking) "talking about Elon Musk".

(Martinez laughs)

  • O'Keefe: "Why is it funny?"
  • Martinez: "Well, no. I'm just like, you're literally just trying to like, capture me in the middle of my own dinner?"
  • O'Keefe: "Yes, quote you're special needs, you're literally special needs, I don't even take what you're saying seriously because you're special needs".

(meanwhile, Martinez slowly takes a sip from his cocktail...)

  • Martinez: "That's not true. That's not true".

(video cuts back to where Martinez does indeed say those words)

(video then cuts to Martinez + O'Keefe outside the restaurant, where Martinez is speaking to staff)

  • Martinez: "I'm getting harassed by people that are putting me on camera".
  • O'Keefe: "We're journalists, and I know that you don't believe in the First Amendment".
  • Martinez: "Excuse me, I'm gonna just finish my dinner, so...".
  • O'Keefe: (points) "your dinner is over there...".

(video cuts to O'Keefe talking with the owner of Bettola, Vlado Kolenic)

  • Kolenic: "I love Elon Musk".

(O'Keefe spots Martinez sitting inside avoiding the Project Veritas crew, and walks back inside)

  • Martinez: "Yeah, thank you. I mean seriously, are you guys coming inside to try and harass me?"

(Martinez then speed walks out of Bettola, and starts sprinting away from the Project Veritas crew)

  • O'Keefe: "Why are you running...".
  • O'Keefe: "you're literally disclosing an email... it says... here's the email, I can read it..."
  • Martinez: "There's no email"
  • O'Keefe: (reads from email) "Groups like Veritas are active right now".
  • Martinez (still running): "Please leave me alone"
  • O'Keefe: "Sir, what is is Elon Musk gonna do when he sees this"
  • Martinez: "I don't know".

(Martinez walks into a comedy club, and O'Keefe is asked to go on-stage... so he does with the video of Martinez saying the disparaging remarks about Elon Musk)

(they walk out of the comedy club, and O'Keefe continues walking with him)

  • Martinez: "I don't -- literally I refuse to talk to you".
  • O'Keefe: "Well, you have already talked to us, Sir".
  • O'Keefe: "You are mocking Elon Musk's Asperger's condition".
  • O'Keefe: "What is Twitter ideology?"

(Martinez zig-zags through NYC traffic, gets into a cab and leaves)

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

