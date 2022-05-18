Twitter exec that laughed at Elon Musk + 'Asperger's' SPRINTS away

Project Veritas' James O'Keefe corners Twitter exec Alex Martinez, who said disgusting things about Elon Musk, then runs away.

Twitter Leader Client Partner, Alex Martinez, has been busted on video (again) with some rather disgusting remarks about Elon Musk, his Aspberger's condition, and more. Check it out:

This video is in the quick aftermath of Martinez busted talking smack about Elon Musk, where Project Veritas' James O'Keefe opens the video with "out for a jog on the streets of New York... with Twitter brass".

O'Keefe: "Hi Alex... I'm James O'Keefe at Project Veritas"

Martinez: " Oh my God ".

O'Keefe: " You are on hidden camera ".

Martinez: " Okay ".

O'Keefe: (continues speaking) "talking about Elon Musk".

(Martinez laughs)

O'Keefe: "Why is it funny?"

Martinez: " Well, no. I'm just like, you're literally just trying to like, capture me in the middle of my own dinner? "

O'Keefe: "Yes, quote you're special needs, you're literally special needs, I don't even take what you're saying seriously because you're special needs".

(meanwhile, Martinez slowly takes a sip from his cocktail...)

Martinez: "That's not true. That's not true".

(video cuts back to where Martinez does indeed say those words)

(video then cuts to Martinez + O'Keefe outside the restaurant, where Martinez is speaking to staff)

Martinez: " I'm getting harassed by people that are putting me on camera ".

O'Keefe: "We're journalists, and I know that you don't believe in the First Amendment".

Martinez: " Excuse me, I'm gonna just finish my dinner, so... ".

O'Keefe: (points) "your dinner is over there...".

(video cuts to O'Keefe talking with the owner of Bettola, Vlado Kolenic)

Kolenic: "I love Elon Musk".

(O'Keefe spots Martinez sitting inside avoiding the Project Veritas crew, and walks back inside)

Martinez: "Yeah, thank you. I mean seriously, are you guys coming inside to try and harass me?"

(Martinez then speed walks out of Bettola, and starts sprinting away from the Project Veritas crew)

O'Keefe: "Why are you running...".

O'Keefe: "you're literally disclosing an email... it says... here's the email, I can read it..."

Martinez: " There's no email "

O'Keefe: (reads from email) "Groups like Veritas are active right now".

Martinez (still running): " Please leave me alone "

O'Keefe: "Sir, what is is Elon Musk gonna do when he sees this"

Martinez: "I don't know".

(Martinez walks into a comedy club, and O'Keefe is asked to go on-stage... so he does with the video of Martinez saying the disparaging remarks about Elon Musk)

(they walk out of the comedy club, and O'Keefe continues walking with him)

Martinez: " I don't -- literally I refuse to talk to you ".

O'Keefe: "Well, you have already talked to us, Sir".

O'Keefe: "You are mocking Elon Musk's Asperger's condition".

O'Keefe: "What is Twitter ideology?"

(Martinez zig-zags through NYC traffic, gets into a cab and leaves)