Twitter exec: Elon Musk 'mentally handicapped', insults his Asperger's

The last 12-18 hours of Elon Musk vs Twitter vs the world has been illuminating... to say the least... with an undercover Project Veritas journalist talking with Twitter executives. Now they've got Alex Martinez, Twitter's Lead Client Partner, saying some rather awful things on video:

Right out of the gate, this is what Martinez said about Elon Musk:

" He (Elon Musk) has Asperger's ".

" So, he's (Elon Musk) special ".

" I'm like, you're (Elon Musk) special needs -- you're literally special needs ".

"So, I can't even take what you're (Elon Musk) saying seriously".

In the full clip, Martinez continues blabbering: "well, right now we don't make profit. So, it's gonna say ideology, which is what's led us into not being profitable. The rest of us who have been here, believe in something that's good for the planet and not just to give people free speech".

"Cause again, like these people (Twitter employees) really do believe in what we're doing. There are the policies we (Twitter) put in place for misinformation or mislabeling media or whatever. Why do you think this should be taken down? Those are the questions they're going to ask him (Elon Musk). And it's going to be hard for him (Elon Musk) to be like, 'uh, because people should make their own decision'".

"It's like, no, but people don't know how to make a rational decision if you don't put out correct things that are supposed to be out in the public. As an advertiser, as my business is what I do everyday and why I go out is like, we want it (Twitter) to be as fair and transparent and accurate as possible".

"And if that means there's a level of censorship to make it correct. Quote, unquote again. And what does correct mean? I guess, like, it just kind of goes into the idea of like, well, what is correct?"

"Well, if we're implementing all these rules and they're -- and Elon wants to dismantle them, then technically our ideology has led us to not making money because we're not making money. And Elon wants to turn it the other way so that we can make money".

"There's a statement they (Twitter Board Members) need all 7,000 people to say. And so they can't like tell us what like the real truth".

"Targeting of Tweeps (Twitter Employees). Wait. You can read it".

(hands the PV journalist his phone)

PV journalist: "what the f**k is that (Project Veritas)?"

Martinez: "it's (Project Veritas) like some group that's just trying to out the employees. Like, they're trying to go on dates with them, like this. And record them and then go sell it to the New York Times and say 'this is what the Twitter employee just said'. This is what's really happening. This is what they're telling us not to do. You're lucky that you met me organically cause I would be questioning everything about you".