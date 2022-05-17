Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'cannot move forward', here's why

Elon Musk says the Twitter deal 'cannot move forward until' Twitter CEO proves there's only 5% fake/spam accounts, Elon says 20%+

Elon Musk is putting up a fight against Twitter, saying that the "deal cannot move forward" until current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal proves his claims that less than 5% of Twitter users are fake/spam accounts.

In a new reply tweet to @Teslarati on Twitter, which shared an article and tweeted "Elon Musk may be looking for a better Twitter deal as $44 billion seems too high with 20% of users being fake or spam accounts".

Musk replied, tweeting: "20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does".

The bigger fact here is that Musk eluded to there being much more than 20% fake/spam accounts, as he says that "could be *much" higher". Emphasizing the "much" higher than even the 20% claims (which are 4x higher than Twitter's internal claims of 5% fake/spam accounts).