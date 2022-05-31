All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Bill Gates, Elon Musk & Jeff Bezos have lost $114+ billion this year

Three of the four world's richest people have seen significant losses in their net worth this year, amounting to over 114 billion.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, May 31 2022 3:47 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The collective net worth of the three billionaires has dropped significantly since the start of the year.

Bill Gates, Elon Musk & Jeff Bezos have lost $114+ billion this year 01 | TweakTown.com

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the year-to-date (YTD) change in Elon Musk's net worth is a $46.4 billion drop, Jeff Bezos' net worth has dropped by $53.2 billion in the same period, and Bill Gates' has dropped by $15.1 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, another Big Tech billionaire, has lost $53.4 billion so far this year, almost half of his net worth.

As of May 31st, Musk's net worth sits at $224 billion, Jeff Bezos' at $139 billion, and Bill Gates' at $123 billion, ranking them at first, second, and fourth on the list of the world's richest people. Slotting in at third place is Bernard Arnault, with a net worth of $133 billion, the only person in the top six of the list to not come from the United States, instead hailing from France. Arnault's net worth has also dropped significantly, by $44.7 billion.

Tesla's stock price is currently down 36.69% so far this year, lessening the value of Musk's 15.6% stake in the company. Similarly, Amazon's stock prices decreasing by 32.43% has devalued Bezos' approximately 50 million shares in the company. Gates, however, has resisted a more significant falloff in net worth thanks to a more diversified portfolio, such as through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Asteroid-mining startup books its first mission, launching with SpaceX

Read more: China is developing ways to destroy SpaceX Starlink satellites

Read more: First Ford F-150 Lightning officially delivered, beating Cybertruck

Buy at Amazon

Bill Gates: How to Avoid a Climate Disaster

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.55
$15.55$15.55$15.55
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2022 at 3:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, businessinsider.in

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.